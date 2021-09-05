Rising fuel prices? A BJP MLA blames Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Karnataka has blamed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan behind the global fuel supply problems and skyrocketing prices of gas, petrol and diesel in India.

The BJP’s MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad said since the beginning of the Taliban issue in Afghanistan, there were problems regarding fuel supply across the world. “This has led to an increase in the price of gas, diesel and petrol in India,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Petrol prices have crossed the ₹100-mark in several states across the country in July as state-run fuel oil companies on multiple occasions since July.

A litre of petrol cost 101.34 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was ₹88.77 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at ₹107.39 per litre and diesel at ₹96.33 for the same quantity.

The Monsoon session of Parliament had seen several Opposition-led disruptions with MPs seeking discussions on inflation and rising fuel prices in the country.

This is not the first time that politicians, mostly from the ruling camp, have dragged the crisis in war-torn Afghanistan to describe or speak about issues concerning India over the past few days.

Recently, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had advised a journalist to go to the neighbouring country following its seizure by the Islamic militants when asked about high inflation and high fuel prices in India. A district unit chief, Ramratan Payal, further said questions were being asked about petrol prices at a time when the third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic was about to hit the country.

His party colleague in Bihar, Haribhushan Thakur, had also urged everyone who felt any sort of fear in India to go to the war-ravaged state, while adding petrol and diesel prices were cheaper there.