News updates from HT: BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal, says Amit Shah, and all the latest news

BJP will easily win over 200 seats in West Bengal, claims Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah claimed on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will a majority of seats in Assam and West Bengal, where voting for the first phase of elections for 47 and 30 assembly constituencies was held on Saturday. Read more

To Raut’s ‘accidental home minister’ remark on Deshmukh, Nawab Malik’s defence

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday defended his colleague Anil Deshmukh, who is facing allegations of corruption by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, after the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut called him ‘an accidental home minister’. Read more

Karnataka Covid-19: Cluster outbreak, spread among children, lockdown

Karnataka is one of the states reporting the highest number of Covid-19 daily infections in India. Between March 15 and March 27, the state's daily new cases jumped from around 900 to over 2,000. Karnataka district Bengaluru Urban is one of the top 10 districts in the country with the number of highest active Covid-19 cases. Karnataka is just behind Maharashtra and Kerala in the respect of active Covid-19 cases. Read more

Explained: How new wage code will impact take-home salary, retirement benefits

The Centre is likely to notify the new wage code rules in tandem with the Code on Wages 2019 from April 1, which is the start of the financial year 2021-22. The government passed the Wage Code Bill in Parliament in 2019. Read more

'Revert to earlier rule on appointment of polling agents': TMC writes to EC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, wrote to the Election Commission of India urging the poll body to go back to the older system of appointment of polling agents under which contesting candidates appointed electors from the same polling stations or from neighbouring ones in the same constituency, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Read more

Honda CB500X first ride review: Overpriced but capable adventure bike

The Honda CB500X was first introduced internationally in 2013 to fill the void left by the big and bulky larger-displacement ADVs. Over the years, Honda's mid-sized adventurer has gone through several updates inside out, and recently India was blessed with its latest iteration. Read more

'He has not got better, he has stayed at the same level': Vaughan explains reasons behind Kuldeep Yadav's struggles

India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav struggled in the first two ODIs against England and was replaced by pacer T Natarajan for the final ODI. The left-arm spinner did not pick any wickets in the two games. In the first ODI, he was hit for 68 runs in 9 overs. On Friday, Kuldeep was hammered for 84 runs in 10. Read more

Holi 2021: From Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's fun rave, a look at pics, videos from Holi parties

The rise of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has led to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banning Holi parties in the city. The prohibition will affect several Holi parties in the city. Over the past few years, Bollywood has celebrated the festival of colours in the biggest way possible. Read more

Bride who drove car on vidai shares her sweet love story

If you’re a regular user of social media, there’s a possibility that you may have seen the video of the bride who took the wheel of a car during her vidai and drove her groom home. Read more