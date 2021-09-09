News updates from HT: BRICS leaders call for peace in Afghanistan, adopt resolution and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BRICS leaders adopt resolution, calling for peace in Afghanistan

Amid the escalating crisis in Afghanistan, leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries adopted a "New Delhi Declaration" on the war-torn country, calling for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means. Read More

68 primary contacts free of Nipah virus as 7 more samples turn negative: Kerala health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George on Thursday said that seven more samples have tested negative for the Nipah virus, taking the total number of people tested negative so far to 68. Read More

Taliban may hold oath-taking ceremony on 9/11 anniversary: Reports

Taliban may hold the oath-taking ceremony on September 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, reports have claimed. Read More

'Virat, Rohit don't bowl at all, should try to bowl few overs': Kapil Dev feels India need to develop more all-rounders

The legendary former captain Kapil Dev feels even though the current Indian cricket team has plenty of promising talent, the one area they need to strengthen is that of all-rounders. Read More

The Matrix Resurrections trailer: Priyanka Chopra sends Keanu Reeves chasing white rabbits, watch

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is out. The fourth film in the Matrix franchise marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo. Read More

Worried about heart problems post Covid-19? Here's what you need to do

Recovered from Covid-19 but feel something is not right even after weeks and months of your recovery? Do you often feel exhausted and wonder if your palpitations, dizziness or shortness of breath could be associated with any heart trouble? Read More

Google Pixel 6 series teased with a new Instagram post, YouTube video

We know the Pixel 6 series is coming, and lots of dates have been tipped for its launch already. However, Google is yet to officially announce launch dates. Read More

