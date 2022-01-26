News updates from HT: Buddhadeb wants no visit, call from officials over Padma, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee requests no visit, call from govt officials over Padma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee requested the government officials to not call or visit him regarding the matter of Padma Bhushan, which the communist veteran, on the eve of the Republic Day, has rejected. Read more…

Rafales, Jaguars: Lt Gen (R) Satish Dua on India's military might @ R-Day parade

Former chief of integrated defence staff Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua said the Indian Army has taken path-breaking strides as far as defence preparedness is concerned. In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor, Aditi Prasad, Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua sheds light on what can be expected from this year’s Republic Day parade. Watch the video for more.

'Time for Virat to prove why he is the best batter in the world': Warne expects Kohli to 'score hundreds in all formats'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of all the similarities and comparisons drawn between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, this one stands out. In 2007, Tendulkar, who had already racked up 78 international centuries, was struggling to get to the elusive three-figure mark. Between March of 2007 and January of 2008, Tendulkar was dismissed in the 90s seven times – thrice on 99. Read more…

Ankita Lokhande says she got married to party: 'just wanted to spend that money'

Ankita Lokhande has said that Archana, her popular character from Pavitra Rishta, is a changed woman in the new season of the web show that will soon be streaming on ZEE5. The actor said in a new interview with Hindustan Times that Archana is no longer a goddess sacrificing for others and she will be seen voicing her feelings in the upcoming show. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone is unstoppable queen of fashion in ₹90k mini blazer dress for Gehraiyaan promotions

Actor Deepika Padukone's sartorial choices for Gehraiyaan promotions are a gift that keeps giving. After delighting fans with two ultra-glamorous looks in bodycon ensembles, the star is back with another monochromatic look that secures her position as the unstoppable queen of fashion. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON