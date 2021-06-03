News updates from HT: CAPA says India's domestic air traffic to accelerate from July and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s domestic air traffic to accelerate from July: CAPA

Aviation think tank and consultancy firm Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) projected that domestic air passenger traffic in the financial year (FY) 2022 will be 80-95 million, up from 52.5 million in FY 2021, but below the FY 2020 number of 140 million passengers. Read more

‘Confident that you will take country to newer heights’: PM Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interactive session with Class12 students and exuded confidence that they would take the nation to newer heights. Read more

Antigua prefers Mehul Choksi be directly repatriated to India from Dominica

Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda prefers that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a major banking fraud, be directly repatriated to India from Dominica, where he is currently in custody. Read more

Devon Conway breaks legendary Ranjitsinhji's 125-yr-old record a day after going past Sourav Ganguly

A day after breaking Sourav Ganguly’s record 25-year-old record as an overseas opener in England, New Zealand opener Devon Conway on Thursday broke KS Ranjitsinhji’s 125-year-old record for the highest score by any batsman on debut in a Test match in England. Read more

The Family Man 2 drops on Amazon Prime a day before schedule, fans celebrate on Twitter

Amazon Prime Video decided to treat their fans on Thursday by releasing the second season of The Family Man 2, a day early. Originally scheduled for a Friday, June 4 release, the new season dropped hours earlier on the streaming app. Read more

WhatsApp obtaining ‘trick consent’ for its new privacy policy, indulging in 'anti-user practices': Centre tells Delhi HC

WhatsApp privacy policy: The Central government last month had told the Delhi High Court that it viewed WhatsApp privacy policy update as a violation of Indian IT laws. The government had also informed the HC that it had written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg informing him about the issue. Read more

‘Holy water that protects against Covid' rumour draws crowd to Rajgarh temple

Defying Covid-19 norms, a large number of people gathered at a village here in Madhya Pradesh under the belief that a woman, supposedly blessed by a Goddess, can protect them from the viral infection. Watch here