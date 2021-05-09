News updates from HT: Centre says news of Covaxin approval for children is fake and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covaxin approved for children above 12 years? 'Fake', says Centre

The Centre has rubbished the reports claiming that the government has approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above the age of 12. Read More

'Need 83 lakh Covid doses every month': Kejriwal explains 3-month plan to Centre

Aiming to vaccinate citizens of the national capital by July this year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought an increase in vaccine doses supplied to the city-state in a letter to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. Read More

Saudi Arabia backs India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve issues such as Kashmir

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the decision by India and Pakistan to observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and backed a dialogue between the South Asian rivals to address all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute. Read More

Will the remainder of IPL 2021 be held in India? BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly gives major update

There has been talk regarding the resumption of the Indian Premier League 2021 after it was cancelled mid-way into the tournament due to Covid-19. Read More

Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta ring in ‘maa divas’ together in fuss-free silhouettes

Making us go gaga over their glam look as they brought in the Sunday cheer, Indian designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-mother Neena Gupta had fans hooked over their fuss-free silhouettes as they rang in “maa divas” aka Mother’s Day together. Read More

Twinkle Khanna shares photo of socially-distanced Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia, fan wants to see her embroidery

Twinkle Khanna gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebration with her mother Dimple Kapadia. Read More

Watch: India receives 3 oxygen generators, 1000 ventilators arrive from UK

India received Covid-19 medical aid from the United Kingdom on May 9. The flight carrying oxygen generators and ventilators landed in Delhi. Watch