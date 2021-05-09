Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta ring in ‘maa divas’ together in fuss-free silhouettes

Making us go gaga over their glam look as they brought in the Sunday cheer, Indian designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-mother Neena Gupta had fans hooked over their fuss-free silhouettes as they rang in “maa divas” aka Mother’s Day together. Their celebrations this weekend is fashion goals as they flaunted an ivory pearl blooming flower hoodie and a fusion trend in a red cow print trackee which are enough to make a style statement even on grey days.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the divas shared a picture of soaking in the Mukhteshwar sun together in their tracksuits. Masaba donned the ivory pearl blooming flower hoodie that was made of soft crepe fabric and came with a relaxed fitting.

Her tracksuit had a roomy fit and sported elastic cuffs with kangaroo pockets. It was styled with a pair of similar digital print joggers in ivory colour and Masaba completed her attire with a pair of spotless white comfortable sneakers.

Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Masaba raised the bar of lazing around but sartorially. On the other hand, Neena was dressed in a red cow print trackee that too had a roomy fit and came with elastic cuffs, kangaroo pocket and relaxed fit pants.

Made of the similar soft crepe fabric, the tracksuit was styled with a pair of nude pink footwear and a pair of black sunglasses. While Masaba simply captioned the quirky picture, “Don’t forget to look up #mothersday #momsofinstagram | in @houseofmasaba (sic)”, Neena’s caption read, “Looking up and praying on maa diwas beti ke sang (sic).”

The trackees are credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. While the trackee that Masaba donned is originally priced at ₹9,000, Neena’s tracksuit is priced at ₹15,000.

Masaba Gupta's ivory pearl blooming flower hoodie from House of Masaba(houseofmasaba.com)

Neena Gupta's red cow print trackee from House of Masaba(houseofmasaba.com)

The signature styles of the House of Masaba exude quirky and experimental style sensibilities breaking stereotypes with unique and fuss-free silhouettes for modern Indian women.

