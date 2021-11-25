News updates from HT: Cong MPs plan Parliament strategy ahead of Winter Session, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers, inflation & Oppn unity: At Sonia's residence, Cong MPs plan Parl strategy

The Congress, as the main opposition party, would raise a range of issues, including inflation, prices of petrol and diesel, Chinese aggression and matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir, during the winter session of Parliament starting November 29. Read more…

China lodges protest over CDS Rawat calling it India’s biggest security threat

China on Thursday accused India’s chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat of instigating a “geopolitical confrontation” and violating strategic guidelines after he said China is India’s biggest security threat earlier this month. Read more…

J&K DGP's 'talking nonsense' criticism as Mufti raises doubt over Srinagar encounter

After the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over the encounter in Srinagar’s Rambagh area, the director-general of police for Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that some people have “started looking at killers as innocents”. On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised three terrorists, one of them identified as Mehran Yaseen Shalla, a top commander of The Resistance Force (TRF). Read more…

JioPhone Next goes on sale without registration: Know where to buy

JioPhone Next goes on open sale! If you have been waiting to get your hands on the JioPhone Next, you can head over to the Reliance Digital online store and directly buy the JioPhone Next. Read more…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after split from Naga Chaitanya, reveals 2021 has been ‘rough’; fans say ‘more power to you’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said that this year has been ‘rough’ for her. In a new interview, Samantha was asked to describe the year 2021 in a single word. In a video for Film Companion, Samantha gave the question a quick thought and then shared the answer with her signature smile. Read more…

‘There can be one captain on field’: Clarke advices Smith to remain ‘careful’ as captaincy debate intensifies

With the Ashes approaching and Cricket Australia yet to appoint a captain for the much-awaited Test series, former skipper Michael Clarke had a word of advice for veteran cricketer Steve Smith. Read more…