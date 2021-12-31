Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Countries gear up to celebrate New Year's amid Covid fear and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Countries gear up to celebrate New Year's amid Covid fear and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
"The city is open. The city is going to celebrate," Eduardo Paes, Rio de Janerio's mayor, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.(AFP)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Countries around the world ready to welcome 2022 amid Covid fear

The world will usher in the New Year this weekend in the midst of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic and look for signs of hope in 2022 as several countries will allow celebrations and some banning festivities. Read More

Samajwadi Party-linked perfume trader's premises raided in Kannauj

The premises of several perfume traders, including Samajwadi Party MLA Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj, were raided by officers of the Income Tax department on Friday. Read More

Ranvir Shorey says ‘was almost hounded out of hotel room’ after he tweeted about son’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who recently revealed that his son 10-year-old son Haroon tested positive for Covid-19, has shared a bunch of follow-up tweets. Read More

RELATED STORIES

Husband’s reaction to wife gifting him a ring will leave you emotional. Watch

“Cherish the little things in life and you will be more fulfilled,” this is what the caption of a video, which has now left people emotional, reads. Watch Now

Indian cricket Year in Review: World Cup low and captaincy row aside, phenomenal overseas success sums up stellar 2021

Starting the year by conquering 'The Gabbatoir' and ending it with by breaching the Centurion fortress, 2021 has been a remarkable year for Indian cricket – quite possibly, the best ever. Read More

Wasim Rizvi's constant hate rants against Islam a concerted agenda? His response

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has been making headlines for several weeks now after he converted to Hinduism and became Jitendra Tyagi. Watch Now

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
happy new year new year 2022 celebration
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP