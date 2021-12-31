Home / Trending / Husband’s reaction to wife gifting him a ring will leave you emotional. Watch
The video of the husband crying upon receiving a ring as a gift from his wife was posted on Instagram.
The image shows the husband crying after getting the ring as a gift from his wife.(Instagram/@beeburnette)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 11:35 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Cherish the little things in life and you will be more fulfilled,” this is what the caption of a video, which has now left people emotional, reads. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows an amazing moment between a husband and his wife. The video has now won people's hearts. There is a chance that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling too.

Instagram user with handle called beeburnette posted the video online. She also added Merry Christmas in the caption. The video shows her gift to her husband on the special day.

The clip opens to show the husband unwrapping a gift. Text appearing on the screen explains how he had lost his wedding ring and that is the reason the wife decided to get him the special gift. However, that is not all that the video shows. We won’t give away everything, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago and is now being re-shared by many. The share, till now, has gathered more than 14,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I absolutely love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “So precious,” shared another. “Omg this made me cry. I love how he looks at you. Thank you for sharing,” expressed a third. “I'm not crying over perfect strangers' pure love. Nope not me...and yes, I'm ok,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

