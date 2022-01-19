News updates from HT: Covid cases in Mumbai under control, BMC tells HC and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 infections in Mumbai under control, BMC tells Bombay high court

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday told the Bombay high court that the Covid situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas is under control as the daily count of new Covid-19 infections has gone down from around 20,000 just 10 days back to 7,000 on Tuesday, and that there is no need to panic. Read more

‘What if Channi’s premises were…’: AAP on ED raids on Punjab CM’s nephew

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took a jibe at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of his nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey. Read more

SC dismisses Rajgir landowners’ petition seeking revised compensation

The Supreme Court has dismissed the special leave petitions (SLPs) on merit﻿ and disposed of pending applications of land owners against the April 22, 2019 Patna high court order related to landowners’ claim of higher compensation for their land acquired in Rajgir. Read more

2021 was among the seven hottest years on record, says UN body

Last year was one of the seven hottest years on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a United Nations body, said on Wednesday. Read more

Ear infections on rise during winters; expert tips to follow

Apart from the many health issues triggered by winter season, ear infections in people of all age groups is on rise these days. Many people are being diagnosed with middle and inner ear infections which are generally caused by inflammation from a bacteria or virus. Read more

Boss’ comment on her tattoos leaves woman ‘shocked’ but in a good way

Tattoos, despite being a very commonly used form of body modification, have a lot of stereotypes associated with them. People also often take to social media to share their stories regarding the same. Read more

Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric has announced a joint venture with the Mahindra Group today to manufacture electric vehicles for India together. Read more

Fardeen Khan tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Fortunately I am asymptomatic’; fans wish for his ‘speedy recovery’

Actor Fardeen Khan revealed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor also added that he is asymptomatic. Read more

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah ends 925-day wait with wicket of Janneman Malan in Paarl ODI

Jasprit Bumrah gave his team the perfect start with the wicket of Janneman Malan in the third over of the first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl. Read more

