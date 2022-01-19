IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah ends 925-day wait with wicket of Janneman Malan in Paarl ODI

Jasprit Bumrah gave his team the perfect start with the wicket of Janneman Malan in the third over of the first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl. After the home team captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat, Bumrah, bowling his second over, had Malan out caught behind.

With this, Bumrah picked up his first wickets inside the mandatory Powerplay in two years and seven months – 925 days to be precise. Before this, the last wicket which Bumrah picked inside the first six overs of an ODI was during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where the India quick had New Zealand batter Martin Guptill out caught in the slips.

Ever since, Bumrah had bowled 233 balls and conceded 170 runs inside the Powerplay before getting Malan for 6 at Boland Park on Wednesday. The 28-year-old India pacer had played nine ODIs between the game in Manchester and Paarl, picking up six wickets.

This was Bumrah's 109th wicket in ODIs. Bumrah bowled the first over of the match, which was messy to say the least. He bowled a wide and a couple of high full-tosses to begin proceedings for India before coming back strong in his next. South Africa, who were dealt an early blow, were steadied by Quinton de Kock and Bavuma, who took the score past 50.

The breakthrough was provided by R Ashwin, who clean bowled de Kock and India built on in through a terrific piece of fielding which ran out Aiden Markram. As the South Africa batter took off for a quick single having hit the ball to mid-off, debutant Venkatesh Iyer fired in a bullet direct to send him back.

India's vice-captain for the South Africa ODIs, Bumrah, in a recent press conference, explained that although he does not have any specific role assigned to him, being one of the senior members of the side, the 28-year-old does see himself playing a bigger role in India's scheme of things along with the leadership group comprising captain KL Rahul and Kohli.

"When I was new, I used to ask a lot of questions to seniors. Now I am in a transition phase and when youngsters ask me something, I try to share my experience with them. Sometimes their inputs can help me as well. We try to make sure such communication is always there in the team because sometimes someone new can have some observation from outside which you cannot have from inside," Bumrah had said.