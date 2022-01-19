Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score: Quinton de Kock, Malan begin for SA; Bumrah, IND eye early wickets in 1st ODI
India vs South Africa Live Score: Quinton de Kock, Malan begin for SA; Bumrah, IND eye early wickets in 1st ODI

  • India vs South Africa Live Updates: KL Rahul-led IND have been asked to bowl as SA skipper Bavuma opted to bat. Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan return. Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from Boland Park in Paarl.
IND vs SA Live Score: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates
IND vs SA Live Score: India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates(TWITTER/CSA)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 02:04 PM IST
New Delhi
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma as asked India to field first after winning the toss. For the KL Rahul-led side, Venkatesh Iyer makes debut, while senior pros in Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shreyas Iyer return to the side. For the hosts, Marco Jansen is making his debut while Quinton de Kock is back on national duty. Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Live Updates from Boland Park in Paarl.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2022 02:02 PM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: LET'S PLAY!

    And the action is GO at Boland Park!

    Jasprit Bumrah is opening the attack while Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan are opening for the hosts!

    FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS!

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:58 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live: India's debutant looks all ready to go

    “Go well, Venkatesh Iyer”

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:57 PM IST

    Time for the National Anthems

    The players have lined up for the national anthems. India's first followed by South Africa's

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa ODI Match Today: Head-to-Head in ODI

    So far, the two sides have played 84 ODIs.

    IND wins- 35

    SA wins- 46

    NR-3

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Updates: SA's  form guide

    The hosts have lost 3 of their last 5 matches. They lost 2 out of 3 in Sri Lanka. Against Ireland, South Africa won and lost a game each

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:45 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Form guide

    India have won three of their last 5 ODIs. Won 2 out of 3 against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Before that, they won the final 2 ODIs at home against England

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    PLAYING XIs:

    INDIA: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

    SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul at the toss

    "Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four. Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously he's still with us and integral part of the team. Just want to try out few things in terms of tactics and strategies. Personnel will not change much. Want to give them a good run. Expermentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one."

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Bavuma at the toss

    "Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG available. Two spinners.

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:31 PM IST

    India vs South Africa: TOSS UPDATE

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:29 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Time to focus on the game

    Much has happened behind the scenes. Time to focus on the game now and get off to a good start.

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul during the pre-match press conference

    "Under Virat, team India have done some phenomenal things. We've won series outside India, something that hasn't been done before. We've gone to every country and won a series. He has done a lot of things right and set a standard for all of us and team India. As a team, and for me, it's all about building on that. We obviously know what it takes to be a champion team. We've got to keep improving and stay as disciplined and as determined as that, and go out and enjoy our cricket. Virat had this amazing ability to get the best out of everybody. He pushed everybody and made us believe that we could do special things. That's something that I've learned from him and hopefully I can do that with the team as well." - KL Rahul 

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Bavuma before the match

    "Quinton and Janneman have done fairly well so I don't see that changing. I come back into the picture at No.3. Then it's the middle order - whether we want to go with an extra batter or an allrounder at No. 6. That's the real conversation that needs to happen." - Temba Bavuma 

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: India's Predicted XI

    Here is our Predicted XI:

    Kl Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    South Africa's Predicted XI

    Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    India vs South Africa:

    20 minutes to go for the toss. Which side and captain do you think the coin will favou

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:05 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: A debut of a promising man

    It is for certain that Venkatesh Iyer will be making his debut today. What a past few months he's had. From shining bright in the second half of IPL 2021 to making his T20I debut and then amassing more runs in the domestic circuit. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    Eyes on Team combination

    All eyes will be on Team India's combination. It's a star-studded squad and it will be interesting to see who makes the final playing XI.

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:57 PM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Rahul previews preparations

    Listen to KL Rahul as he previews India's preparations ahead of the ODI series against South Africa.

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    IND vs SA 1st ODI Live: Kohli eyes big records

    While the 71st century will obviously remain the focus as Kohli returns to ODIs, the former Indian captain will also look to surpass India legends Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for a big record in the first match of the series. READ

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Updates: India's Predicted XI

    There will be selection headaches for the team management ahead of the first ODI. While Rahul had confirmed in the pre-match press conference that he would be opening the innings, the toss-up will likely take place in the middle-order as Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav eye no.4 spot.

    Who gets the nod? READ HERE

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:43 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Toss timings

    The toss in the first ODI takes place at 1:30 PM IST, with the match starting after another 30 minutes. The match takes place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Beginning of a new era

    This is India's first ODI appearance since Virat Kohli was succeeded as full-time captain of the limited-overs side by Rohit Sharma. While Rohit remains absent from the tour due to fitness issues, KL Rahul leads the side with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah his deputy.

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:35 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live: A return to ODIs after almost six months!

    India's long wait for a return to ODIs ends today. The side played its last ODI in July 23, when a majority of first-team players were absent due to their Test commitments in England. India had won the ODI series 2-1. 

  • Jan 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl. The KL Rahul-led Indian team will be aiming to make a winning start after a disappointing 1-2 Test series loss to the Proteas last week.

india vs south africa live cricket score
