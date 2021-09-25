News updates from HT: Covid vaccine certificates to have birth date of fully jabbed going abroad and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid certificates to mention date of birth of fully vaccinated people travelling abroad

Amid the India-UK tussle over the vaccination status of Indians, it has been decided that the CoWin certificate will have the full date of birth of people who are fully vaccinated and want to travel abroad. Read more

UP crosses 100 million Covid vaccination mark, CM praises health workers

Uttar Pradesh crossed a major milestone on Saturday when the number of people who have received coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine crossed 100 million (10 crore) mark. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the success to the health workers and citizens of Uttar Pradesh. Read more

I-T raids Gujarat diamond trader, unearths ₹518 cr worth sale-purchase deeds

The income tax department recently conducted raids on a leading diamond merchant in Gujarat after receiving inputs about tax evasion. According to a release from the Union finance ministry, the assessee made unaccounted purchases and sales of small polished diamonds of about ₹518 crore in the last five years. Read more

Rajasthan Royals drop Chris Morris and Chris Lewis, ‘really surprised' Gautam Gambhir reacts

‘A really surprised’ Gautam Gambhir could not fathom the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals' decision to drop Chris Morris and Evin Lewis for their important IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Read more

Sonu Sood said ‘I’ll miss you' to taxmen after raid, reveals plans for remaining ₹17 crore raised

Actor Sonu Sood has said that he took great care of tax officials who arrived at his house for raids recently. According to Income Tax Department, Sonu and his associates were involved in ₹20 crore tax evasion and violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad. Read more

iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini: Power on speed? Find out

The iPhone 13 Mini went on sale in India alongside the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max earlier this week. And while the device, that is, the iPhone 13 Mini brings incremental changes over its predecessor, that is, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, there are some things that have remained unchanged. Read more

Crawling cat reminds people of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon. Watch

A video of a cat shared by Instagram on their own platform has now reminded people of the fictional dragon Toothless from the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon. There is a chance that the video will remind you of the same character too and also make you giggle. Read more