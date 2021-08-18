News updates from HT: Date of Netaji's death not proved, says TMC as Congress pays tribute and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Netaji death anniversary: TMC leader wants proof as Congress pays tribute

The newly reignited bonhomie between the TMC and the Congress in their bid to stitch a united opposition against the BJP hit a minor hurdle on Wednesday over the commemoration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s death anniversary. Read more

Covid vaccine for children in India by September, says ICMR-NIV director

India is likely to have an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine for children by September, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune) director Priya Abraham has said. Read more

Rajasthan: Relief in college admission for students loosing parents to Corona

Students who have lost both or either of their parents to the Corona pandemic will be given admission in undergraduate courses in government colleges even if they have obtained the minimum passing marks set by their respective senior secondary school boards. Read more

Zaheer lauds India and Shami-Bumrah's game-changing partnership

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said not many would have expected India to come back the way did on the final day against England and also credited Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their game-changing partnership. Read more

Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer set for the first time since Raj Kundra's arrest, watch video

Pictures and visuals shared online showed Shilpa Shetty, wearing a saree, exiting her trailer and walking towards the set in silence. She also waved to the paparazzi. Read more

'Years of Torture': Tharoor after being discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order in a virtual hearing. Watch