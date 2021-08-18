Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Date of Netaji's death not proved, says TMC as Congress pays tribute and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Date of Netaji's death not proved, says TMC as Congress pays tribute and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Netaji death anniversary: TMC leader wants proof as Congress pays tribute

The newly reignited bonhomie between the TMC and the Congress in their bid to stitch a united opposition against the BJP hit a minor hurdle on Wednesday over the commemoration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s death anniversary. Read more

Covid vaccine for children in India by September, says ICMR-NIV director

India is likely to have an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine for children by September, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune) director Priya Abraham has said. Read more

Rajasthan: Relief in college admission for students loosing parents to Corona

Students who have lost both or either of their parents to the Corona pandemic will be given admission in undergraduate courses in government colleges even if they have obtained the minimum passing marks set by their respective senior secondary school boards. Read more

Zaheer lauds India and Shami-Bumrah's game-changing partnership

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said not many would have expected India to come back the way did on the final day against England and also credited Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their game-changing partnership. Read more

Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer set for the first time since Raj Kundra's arrest, watch video

Pictures and visuals shared online showed Shilpa Shetty, wearing a saree, exiting her trailer and walking towards the set in silence. She also waved to the paparazzi. Read more

'Years of Torture': Tharoor after being discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order in a virtual hearing. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netaji subhash chandra bose tmc congress covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Daughter’s post about dad quitting job to get doctorate wins hearts

Toddler shows up on fashion show runway, dazzles the audience. Watch

Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Watch

Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP