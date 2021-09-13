News updates from HT: Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; rain likely in central, west India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in central, west India

A depression had formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast on Sunday evening which intensified and crossed the Odisha coast as a 'deep depression' close to Chandbali early Monday morning between 5.30 and 6.30am.

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as 17th Gujarat CM today, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Bhupendra Patel will on Monday take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat, replacing Vijay Rupani, who unexpectedly stepped down from the top post in the state, ahead of the assembly elections in 2022.

Covid-19: 3 states, 3 UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination. Check list here

India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is in full swing, with more than 740 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered since January 16, when the nationwide drive began with two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield.

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to lift maiden Grand Slam title; denies Serb the Calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic's bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Megan Fox dares to bare in bold see-through dress for 2021 MTV VMAs with Machine Gun Kelly

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet saw the fiercest looks by the biggest celebrities from the industry on Sunday, September 12 (September 13 morning IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Priyanka Chopra on reviews suggesting she 'didn't speak the truth' in Unfinished: 'You wanted gossip in my book'

Priyanka Chopra caught everyone's attention with her memoir Unfinished. While the actor shed light on her journey, from growing up in India and the US, from Miss India to Miss World and to becoming a Hollywood star, she chose to not drop names.

Watch | Qatar's deputy premier & foreign minister holds high-level talks with Taliban

