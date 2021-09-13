Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; rain likely in central, west India and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; rain likely in central, west India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Bikers making their way through rain on Sunday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)(HT_PRINT)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in central, west India

A depression had formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast on Sunday evening which intensified and crossed the Odisha coast as a ‘deep depression’ close to Chandbali early Monday morning between 5.30 and 6.30am. Read More

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as 17th Gujarat CM today, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Bhupendra Patel will on Monday take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat, replacing Vijay Rupani, who unexpectedly stepped down from the top post in the state, ahead of the assembly elections in 2022. Read More

Covid-19: 3 states, 3 UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination. Check list here

India’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is in full swing, with more than 740 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered since January 16, when the nationwide drive began with two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield. Read More

RELATED STORIES

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic to lift maiden Grand Slam title; denies Serb the Calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Read More

Megan Fox dares to bare in bold see-through dress for 2021 MTV VMAs with Machine Gun Kelly

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet saw the fiercest looks by the biggest celebrities from the industry on Sunday, September 12 (September 13 morning IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Read More

Priyanka Chopra on reviews suggesting she 'didn't speak the truth' in Unfinished: 'You wanted gossip in my book'

Priyanka Chopra caught everyone's attention with her memoir Unfinished. While the actor shed light on her journey, from growing up in India and the US, from Miss India to Miss World and to becoming a Hollywood star, she chose to not drop names. Read More

Watch | Qatar's deputy premier & foreign minister holds high-level talks with Taliban

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
megan fox
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Those involved in cop’s killing identified, says J&K DGP

Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in central, west India

Covid: 6 states, UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination. Check list here

Goa makes quarantine mandatory for visitors from Kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP