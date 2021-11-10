News updates from HT: Delhi govt sprinkles water, puts up barricades to remove Yamuna foam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi govt installs bamboo barricades, sprinkles water to remove Yamuna froth

To address the problem of toxic foam found floating on the Yamuna River, the Delhi government on Wednesday resorted to measures ranging from sprinkling of water at high speed at various locations. Read More

'Allegations serious': Cong's Nana Patole wants CM Uddhav to probe Malik-Fadnavis row

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on demanded chief minister Uddhav Thackeray institute an investigation into allegations and counter-allegations levelled against each. Read More

China to join Pakistan’s ‘Troika Plus’ meeting on Afghanistan

China will join an extended “troika” meeting on Afghanistan to be hosted by Pakistan on Thursday, which will be attended by senior diplomats from the US and Russia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Read More

'Sachin did the same playing under various captains': Sehwag opens up on Kohli's new role in Indian team after captaincy

With Virat Kohli stepping down as India's T20I captain and Rohit Sharma taking over the reins. Read More

Spider-Man No Way Home: John Campea, who leaked viral pics, gets call from Marvel; has even 'juicier' ones

Canadian film reviewer John Campea, who leaked the Spider-Man: No Way Home pictures, has shared details of what happened after he posted the images online. Read More

Air pollution can play havoc with your eyes. Here’s how

As post Diwali air pollution continues to make news and raise concerns, it is important to safeguard ourselves from the side-effects of toxic pollutants that can cause respiratory disorders. Read More

Watch: Mahindra XUV700 scores smashing five-star rating in Global NCAP tests

Mahindra XUV700 has become the latest Indian car to register a perfect crash test score for adult occupants in the recently-released Global NCAP safety report. Read More

