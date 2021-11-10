Spider-Man No Way Home: John Campea, who leaked viral pics, gets call from Marvel; has even 'juicier' ones

Canadian film reviewer John Campea, who leaked the Spider-Man: No Way Home pictures, has shared details of what happened after he posted the images online. In a video on his YouTube channel, John said that when he received the images, he thought that they were photoshopped and so, he posted them on Twitter with his watermark. He then said he got a call after five minutes, saying that the pictures were ‘probably real’.

In the leak, previous two Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire shared the frame with current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. ‘The John Campea Show’ watermark was seen on the leaked images.

In his video, John Campea said, "This was not a PR stunt...A studio rep has talked to me and asked me to reveal who sent them to me. And while I'm not happy about what has transpired, I'm not giving up the person that sent it to me. I may not be happy about it but I'm not gonna give up the source. You guys know that I get a bunch of stuff and pictures sent to me all the time... Last night, I get an email from somebody sending me pictures that says, 'Oh this is from Spider-Man: No Way Home'. And they are never real... Somebody sends it to me and I look at the pictures with three Spider-Men in it and I say, ‘Well this is clearly photoshopped’...The person who sent it to me said, 'Don't mention it was me' so I pop it on my Twitter and I put my watermark on it...By the way, there were more pictures, I want to say four."

He continued, "So I post these pictures and five minutes later I get this call from somebody, I won't say who, saying that ya these pictures probably real. I'm like 'Are you sure?' And like 'I don't know 100% for sure but I'm pretty comfortable saying that these are most likely real'. And I'm like 'Well s***'. So I immediately jump back on Twitter again only five minutes have passed and I delete them immediately. I obviously didn't share the other two pictures. And the other two pictures are the more juicy ones, that's all I'm going to say...When I delete it almost nobody had seen it they had like a hundred likes on it."

“I was talking to a studio rep today and they basically said to me 'I assume you thought these things were fake because you put your watermark on it. I don’t expect that you would try to steal the Mona Lisa and leave your business card behind for the cops to find you'. I'm like 'Yes if I thought they were real and I was going to share them online I would absolutely not put my watermark on it,” he said.

"You guys know I have a great relationship with studios, and I would never do anything to risk that, especially not for some cheap Twitter post...The reality is if these pictures end up being real–and I don’t know if they are, to be honest—but if they do end up being real, and let's say if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do end up being in the movie, and they don’t show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a trailer soon, I’m going to feel terrible about this," he added.