News updates from HT: Delhi govt to increase beds reserved for Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Delhi to increase normal, ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday his government will increase the number of normal and intensive care unit (ICU) beds reserved for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the national capital, adding they are “keeping a close watch and will take all necessary steps”. Read more

Railways is public property, will remain so: Piyush Goyal on 'privatisation' row

Railways minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reiterated the central government is not planning to privatise the Indian Railways and said that the national carrier is the "property of the nation and the people", and urged people to not pay heed to "opposition's propaganda". Read more

Germany to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine shots after brain disorder reports

German leaders will discuss the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, after several states said they would stop giving the shot to people under the age of 60 following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder. Read more

From April 1, automatic recurring payments to change. Know why

There will be no automatic recurring payments for your mobile, utility, recharges and other such bills from April 1 due to a new regulation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has made Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) mandatory after March 31. Read more

Batting with Virat Kohli, you push to match him and improve: Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, the emerging talent who shone brightest in 2020 IPL, has warmed up for the coming edition with an outstanding show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he became the first Indian to score four successive hundreds in List A cricket. Read more

Apple WWDC 2021 to take place on June 7, may announce iOS 15 and more

Apple has finally announced the dates of its upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). Like the last year, the company will be holding the event in an online-only format. WWDC keynote event will take place on June 7 and the entire conference will go through June 11. It is free for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS developers. Read more

Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a note about the tendency to repeat unhealthy relationship patterns and stressed on the need to break out of them. She said that it can only be done through being aware and then challenging the patterns ‘before they break us’. Read more

Marvel fan watches Avengers: Endgame 191 times, sets a record

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ve probably watched and re-watched Avengers: Endgame, the final movie of the Avengers franchise. Now imagine someone watching the same movie not just once or twice but 191 times. Read more

