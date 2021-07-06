Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Delhi HC tells Centre that it is not protecting Twitter and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi HC tells Centre that it is not protecting Twitter and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Delhi high court directed Twitter to inform the court by Thursday regarding the appointment of a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT rules. (Reuters)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If they’re in defiance, you’re free to take action’: HC tells govt after giving Twitter new deadline for appointing RGO

Justice Rekha Palli said that the court is not granting Twitter any protection. “I have already told them that they have to comply with the rules. I am not giving them any protection. If they are in defiance, you are free to take action. Read more here.

The central hysteria behind Central Vista

Safety and functionality dictate the need for a new Parliament building. It is simply de rigeur to oppose anything that Prime Minister (PM) Modi says or does, no matter what its merits, nor the logic or rationale behind it, and even if you have to contradict your own earlier stand on the subject. Read more here.

Virus outbreak forces England to name 9 uncapped cricketers in ODI squad for Pakistan series, Ben Stokes to lead

England's revised, hastily assembled ODI squad will be coached by Chris Silverwood, who had earlier decided to take some time off during the white-ball series but has been pressed back into action. Read more here.

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, the sequel to the hit music video starring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, has been released. Watch here.

All-electric Rolls-Royce plane set to take flight, to get I-Pace ground support

Rolls-Royce's electric aircraft will make a world-record attempt for the fastest all-electric plane with a target speed of 300+ mph. Read more here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP