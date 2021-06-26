News updates from HT: Delta Plus cases now in 12 states, Maharashtra has maximum and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delta Plus cases now in 12 states, Maharashtra has maximum: Govt

Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus has spread to 12 states in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases at 22, the Centre said on Friday. Read More

Farmers' protest may be sabotaged by Pakistan's ISI, alerts intel report

The ongoing farmers' protest around Delhi's borders, which is now ongoing for seven months, is likely to be sabotaged by Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), reported news agency ANI on Saturday, citing alerts issued by intelligence agencies. Read More

Petrol, diesel costlier by 35 paise each, 14th hike in fuel rates this month

Petrol and diesel prices in India continue to reach record highs as the fuel rates were jacked up again by 35 paise each in national capital Delhi on Saturday, the 14th hike this month. Read More

Doubts about China's transparency on Covid-19 origins piling up: Report

Reports of deletion of some early sequences of coronavirus from Wuhan have surfaced, casting shadows over China's transparency on Covid-19 origin once again, news agency ANI reported. Read More

'Kohli once-in-a-generation player, see shades of Richards and Ponting in him'

Ever since India lost the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, a lot has been spoken about their team selection and Virat Kohli's leadership. Read More

When Arjun Kapoor spoke of weight loss journey, how Hrithik Roshan's abs made him sad: 'I'd be sitting with my tond'

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday on Saturday. The Bollywood star was recently seen in films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. Read More

