News updates from HT: Experts flown in to assist army chopper crash rescue ops and all the latest news

Army chopper crash rescue ops: Experts flown in, international assistance sought

Experts, specialised equipment, and divers were being flown in and international assistance has also been sought for the deep underwater search operation for the chopper that crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua on August 3, the Army said on Tuesday. Read More

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says her Pegasus question disallowed in House

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said her parliamentary questions related to the alleged use of Pegasus spyware were disallowed. Read More

India, Saudi Arabia begin first naval exercise

A frontline Indian warship is currently participating in the first naval exercise with Saudi Arabia, reflecting the growing defence ties between the two sides in the wake of the Indian Army chief’s first visit to the West Asian country last year. Read More

The climate crisis is not the third wave. It is the permanent flood

The Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis of a nature that we have not faced in our lifetimes. Read More

We’re living through the beginning of a jump for gender equality in sport

A nonchalant silver from Mirabai Chanu that she suffered eight years for. A surprising—and yet not—bronze from PV Sindhu, because so few badminton greats have back-to-back Olympic medals. Read More

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif announce Jee Le Zaraa, road trip movie directed by Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are coming together for a new film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film marks Farhan Akhtar's comeback to direction after Don 2. Read More

