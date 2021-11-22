News updates from HT: Facebook convinced Election Commission to settle on voluntary code and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Facebook convinced poll panel to settle on a voluntary code

The social media company fronted the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to push its view and achieve consensus over the rules, Facebook’s internal documents show. Read more

Delhi's min temperature likely to be 10 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning with the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am reaching 314, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Read more

IND vs NZ: 'Rohit trusts him a lot'- Karthik names bowler who'll be a certain selection in India's T20 WC 2022 squad

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as an absolute certainty for Rohit Sharma-ledIndia's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia next October. Read more

Step inside Kartik Aaryan's cosy Mumbai apartment, where he once used to live as a paying guest

Kartik Aaryan has been staying in Mumbai for a while now. Having spent his growing up years in Gwalior, the actor had moved to the city to fulfill his aspirations of becoming an actor. Read more

Alia Bhatt stuns as bridesmaid in pink bralette-flared pants set for Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding festivities

Alia Bhatt in a bright pink embroidered bralette and flared pants set with stunning cape will inspire your bridesmaid look this wedding season. She wore the ensemble for Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding ceremonies. Read more

Watch how Indian Army hoisted 76-ft-tall National flag at 15,000 feet in Ladakh

The Indian Army hoisted a 76-ft-tall National flag in Ladakh overlooking the Hanle valley at 15,000 ft. The fire and fury corps of the Indian Army hoisted the flag and shared a video. Watch