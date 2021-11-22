IND vs NZ: 'Rohit trusts him a lot'- Karthik names bowler who'll be a certain selection in India's T20 WC 2022 squad

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as an absolute certainty for Rohit Sharma-ledIndia's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia next October.

Chahal was picked in India's T20I squad for the third game against New Zealand in the series. It was his first appearance for India since the tour of Sri Lanka in summer earlier this year, following which he was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad where Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of him. However, following the end of the tournament, the bowler was reconsidered for the New Zealand series while Chahar was dropped.

Karthik, in conversation with Cricbuzz, was all praise for the leg-spinner as he made his comeback to the XI, pointing out how he has improved as a bowler and how also being a chess player has helped him as a bowler.

“Great to see him come back. And he showed his character. The way he bowled in the second leg of IPL, he was an absolute champion. He is the top leg-spinner in India. I always rate him very high because he is also a chess player and they are always a couple of moves ahead than normal people. And that is always a special attribute for me. He's got good skills, good variations and is a brave bowler and he has single-handedly grown in stature in IPL. He was bought for INR 10 lakhs by RCB in 2013, and now he is beyond what it is and that shows he has improved over time and has shown his value. I'm sure he will be retained by the franchise.

”He is also a very good bowler abroad as well, a very important attribute to keep in mind when India travel to Australia for the next T20 World Cup. I am sure he will be on that flight to Australia. And I also know Rohit trusts him a lot. Their relationship is not just strong off the field, on the field they have some good conversations," said Karthik.

Chahal picked only four wickets in seven games in the India leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League, at an economy rate of 8.26, which saw him fall out of contention for the race to the T20 World Cup squad, to Chahar, who snared 11 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.21. However, he made an impressive comeback in the second leg, picking 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.06 while Chahar struggled immensely, managing only two wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.73.

Earlier this month, Chahal had opened up about his World Cup snub saying that he found it difficult to come to terms with the decision, but his family and fans helped him bounce back.

“I was not dropped in four years and then I got dropped for such a marquee event. I felt really bad. I was down for two-three days. But then I knew the second leg of the IPL was still around the corner. I went back to my coaches and spoke to them a lot,” Chahal had told the Times of India.

Chahal picked a wicket, of New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, on his return, conceding 26 runs in four overs as India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the final T20I against New Zealand and register a 3-0 whitewash at home.