News updates from HT: Farm unions write to PM Modi, seek resumption of dialogue

Farm unions write to PM Modi, seek resumption of dialogue

Almost four months after talks between the government and protesting farm groups broke down, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farmer unions wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking the Union government to resume dialogue to end the agitation, but remained steadfast on their demand to scrap the legislation. Read more.

Over 800k migrants left Delhi after lockdown announced: Govt

At least 800,000 migrant workers travelled from Delhi to their home states in the first four weeks of lockdown in the Capital, nearly half of them in the first week, a report by the Delhi government said, highlighting that buses and other arrangements were made for labourers to avoid a repeat of last year’s crisis. Read more.

WHO: Covid deaths 2 to 3 times higher

The official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be a “significant undercount”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, estimating that the true figure of direct and indirect deaths could be “two to three times higher”. Read more.

'It's an amazing, interesting idea': Inzamam-Ul-Haq weighs in on Rahul Dravid possibly coaching India for Sri Lanka tour

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq is excited at the prospect of seeing Rahul Dravid take charge of the team when India travels to Sri Lanka to play an ODI and T20I series in July. Read more.

Watch: Mira Rajput tries Callisthenics during inspiring outdoor fitness session

Get ready to take your weekend workout motivation from Mira Rajput. The star is known for her fitness routines and her clean eating habits. She often shares glimpses from her workouts and snips of her meals to motivate followers to stay active. Watch here.

Arjun Kapoor on respecting Malaika Arora's past, dating someone 'older with son from earlier marriage'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his past has impacted the way in which he handles his relationship with Malaika Arora. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019. Read more.

Watch: Drones used for sanitising public places in Kerala’s Thrissur

Thrissur’s municipal corporation used drones for sanitisation. Municipal corporation to use drones in markets, bus stands etc. Drones were seen sanitising a bus stand in Thrissur, Kerala. Kerala on Friday reported 29,673 covid cases and 142 deaths. Watch here.