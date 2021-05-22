Arjun Kapoor on respecting Malaika Arora's past, dating someone 'older with son from earlier marriage'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that his past has impacted the way in which he handles his relationship with Malaika Arora. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019.

In an interview, Arjun was hailed for being progressive in his personal life -- he is in a relationship with an older woman who has a child from a previous marriage, and has only reconnected with his father as an adult, after his parents separated when he was a child.

Asked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage', he told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

He continued, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

Arjun said last year that he will not hide his decision to get married, but that they aren't thinking about it at the moment. “Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it,” Arjun said, in a live session with Bollywood Hungama. Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has son Arhaan.

