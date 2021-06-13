News updates from HT: Geeta Rabari gets vaccinated at home, action against healthcare staff and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Singer Geeta Rabari gets Covid vaccine at home in Gujarat, action against healthcare staff
After cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got vaccinated at a guest house in Kanpur, the photo of Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari getting the shot at her home in Kutch district has stoked a fresh controversy, at a time when struggles for Covid-19 vaccine slots and vaccines has not yet become a thing of the past for common people. Read More
'Accept rising petrol, diesel prices problematic but...': What minister said
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said he knows the rising prices of petrol and diesel are problematic, but it can't be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes. Read More
How Delta variant of Covid-19 is now wreaking havoc across the world
A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is now rapidly spreading across the globe, causing more stringent curbs in some countries and derailing lockdown plans of others. Read More
Assam CM says deaths of 2 minor sisters ‘mysterious’, calls for thorough probe
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for a thorough probe into the deaths of two minor sisters, who were found hanging from a tree in Kokrajhar district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Friday. Read More
Trudeau leads G7 discussion on China challenge, pushes for unified approach
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a discussion at the G7 Leaders' Summit 2021 on Saturday over how to respond to China’s growing economic clout. Read More
Dravid replacing Dada as captain was a significant change: Raina recalls 'occasional unrest among seniors' in Team India
Former India batsman Suresh Raina has revealed that he did not have the smoothest of relations with some of the senior players of the Indian team initially in his career. Read More
ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral
Do you follow the official Twitter handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)? If you do, chances are you’ve seen the snippets they often share from the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. Read More
Anu Aggarwal reveals why she found Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2 disappointing
Actor Anu Aggarwal has revealed the reason she was disappointed with Aashiqui 2. Read More