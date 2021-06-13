ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral

Do you follow the official Twitter handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)? If you do, chances are you’ve seen the snippets they often share from the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. Their recent post is no different and it has been shared with a heartwarming caption.

In their tweet, ITBP posted different pictures of the jawans scaling the majestic Himalayas. In the caption, they shared a few lines from the famous poem Dekho Kaise Khada Himalaya by Sohan Lal Dwivedi. “#Himveers of #ITBP in the #Himalayas,” they wrote as the post’s concluding lines.

The images capture the incredible bravery and toughness showed by the jawans.

Take a look at the post:

ITBP took to Twitter to share the post a few hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 500 likes. It has also accumulated different appreciative comments from people.

“All Indians are proud of our soldiers,” wrote a Twitter user showcasing their respect for the jawans. “Veer,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the pictures shared by ITBP on Twitter?

