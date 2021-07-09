Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Govt explains why pregnant women must take Covid-19 jabs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:58 PM IST
In fact, pregnant women should take vaccines for two special reasons, Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said.(Bloomberg)

Covid may cause pre-term delivery: Govt on why pregnant women must take jabs

The Centre on Friday said pregnant women must take vaccines against Covid-19 without any hesitation as all scientific studies are now in favour of pregnant women getting vaccinated. Read more

I don’t understand his batting: Ramiz Raja says Pakistan all-rounder should have a ‘profile like Hardik Pandya’

Pakistan were poor in the first One Day International against England. Pakistan batsmen could only score 141 runs in 35.2 overs before being bowled out by the English bowlers. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli come together in new video for their love for animals. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have appeared in a new video in which they were seen thanking Shiv Sena leader Rahul N Kanal for his work in the field of animal welfare. Read more

This new WhatsApp feature will let you share top quality photos from your phone

To ensure it stays far ahead of its rivals in the messenger app space, WhatsApp is working on a number of features that are aimed at improving the overall experience of its users on the messaging platform. Read more

USA fears Taliban attack? Why Joe Biden expedited Afghanistan exit

The Taliban is on a collision course with the Afghanistan government and forces, with violence reaching a feverish pitch. Watch here

Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine coronavirus afghanistan joe biden
