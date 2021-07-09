Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli come together in new video for their love for animals. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have appeared in a new video in which they were seen thanking Shiv Sena leader Rahul N Kanal for his work in the field of animal welfare.

Rahul took to Instagram to share the video and wrote: "Thank you @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @vkfofficial can’t thank you enough for always being there for our foundation and our four legged friends… your kind words of appreciation shall surely motivate us to do our bit and keep going !!! Thank you Captain and Mrs. Captain for being the Super humans you both are !!!"

In the video, Anushka Sharma and Virat are heard saying: "We think it is absolutely incredible the kind of work your foundation has been doing in the field of animal welfare and just want to give you a huge shoutout and congratulate you and your foundation for the incredible work you've been putting in.

"And we also want to say that any kind of help from our end that's required to continue this noble deed of yours, we would be happy to help and wish you all the best."

The couple is known for their passion for animal welfare and rights. They have often spoken on the subject in the past. On World Stray Animals’ Day (April 4), Virat has announced that through his foundation--Virat Kohli Foundation--he has set up two animal shelters in Mumbai.

"To ensure health & support to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with Vivaldis. I want to thank my wife @AnushkaSharma for inspiring me by her passion towards animals & for being a constant advocate for animal rights," he had tweeted.

In a statement shared by Indianexpress.com, Virat had said, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I’m happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals.”