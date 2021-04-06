News updates from HT: Health minister says follow Covid-19 rules to contain surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Health minister says Covid-19 surge can be contained if people follow rules

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and union territories (UTs) where her urged them to request people to follow Covid-19 preventative measures. Read more

‘I’ll apply own experience and learnings from Dhoni’: Rishabh Pant looking to ‘do something different’ in CSK clash

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is gearing up to lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which begins on Friday. Read more

Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement, watch video

Days after announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza was spotted in Mumbai. This is her first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement and return from her honeymoon in the Maldives. Read more

Researcher claims Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal, app tweets he is ‘leading by example’

Last week, media reports claimed that a large trove of Facebook user information containing the data of more than 500 million people was made available on a low-level hacking forum, according to a researcher. Read more

Watch: CCTV shows Sachin Vaze going to train station day before Mansukh's death

As the National Investigation Agency's probe into the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare continues, CCTV footage of main accused Sachin Vaze surfaced. Watch here