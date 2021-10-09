News updates from HT: 28 Rajya Sabha MPs shifted out of existing panels due to poor attendance and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In annual rejig, 28 Rajya Sabha MPs shifted out of existing panels due to poor attendance

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi has replaced Bhupendra Yadav as the chairman of the Personnel, Public Grievances and Law and Justice panel of Parliament in the latest reshuffle of the standing committees on Saturday. Read More

All Cong unit chiefs to observe 3-hour 'maun' protesting Lakhimpur violence

The Congress has asked all its state and Union Territory unit chiefs to observe a three-hour ‘maun’ on Monday demanding the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Read More

Mumbai crime branch issues notice to Param Bir Singh in extortion case

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered against him on the basis of a complaint by a city hotelier and civic contractor. Read More

‘Great news that they got runs but where do they play’: Pollock on Suryakumar, Kishan’s spot in IND playing XI at T20 WC

Mumbai Indians on Friday failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoff despite winning their final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Read More

World Mental Health Day: How walking can work wonders for your mental health

World Mental Health Day: A simple activity of taking a walk can be your first step towards recovery from mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Read More

Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for Abhishek Bachchan as he enjoys sunset view at beach resort in Dubai. See photo

Abhishek Bachchan hit the beach in Dubai and shared a picture for his fans. Behind the camera was none other than his wife, Aishwarya Rai, he revealed in the caption of his Instagram post. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex Siddharth explains ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet after her split with Naga Chaitanya

Siddharth clarified that his recent ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet was not a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya earlier that day. Read More

