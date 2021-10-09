Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for Abhishek Bachchan as he enjoys sunset view at beach resort in Dubai. See photo

Abhishek Bachchan hit the beach in Dubai and shared a picture for his fans. Behind the camera was none other than his wife, Aishwarya Rai, he revealed in the caption of his Instagram post. The photo was taken at a beach resort called One&Only Royal Mirage, according to the geo-tag.

“Sun, sand and sea! #dubai @ooroyalmirage,” Abhishek wrote, crediting Aishwarya as the photographer. He had his back towards the camera and gazed at the sea, bathed in the golden glow of the sunset.

Fans showered love on the post. “Enjoy with the better half,” one wrote. “What a view @bachchan you are a lucky person,” another commented. “Take a picture of her also,” a third fan requested.

Earlier this month, Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya took off to Paris. After Aishwarya walked the ramp for a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week, she travelled to Dubai to represent them at an anti-street harassment event. She was accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who have acted together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Guru, fell in love during the shoot of Umrao Jaan and tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Previously, on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Abhishek recalled first meeting Aishwarya when he was a ‘production boy’ and was in Switzerland on a recce. “I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that’s when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said ‘Hey, why don’t you come over for dinner?’ And that’s the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya,” he shared.