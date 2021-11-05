News updates from HT: India pavilion at Dubai expo crosses 200,000 footfalls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India pavilion at Dubai expo crosses 200,000 footfalls in a month: Govt

The India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has received more than 2 lakh visitors in about a month signifying the successful promotion of India as an investment destination, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday. Read more…

Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in drugs-on-cruise case, sent to police custody till Nov 8

The Pune court on Friday sent Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise raid that involves Bollywood star Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan, to police custody till November 8. He was sent to police custody till November 5. Read more…

Govt says edible oil prices show declining trend after duty cuts

In an attempt to reign in the continuous price rise of edible oil, the Central government on Friday announced that it has cut the basic duty on crude palm oil, crude soybean oil, and crude sunflower oil to nil from 2.5 per cent. The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that the agri-cess on crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil has been brought down from 20% to 5% while the agri-cess on crude palm oil has been reduced to 7.5%. Read more…

‘Kedarnath…’: What PM Modi’s ‘inner voice’ told him after 2013 U’khand floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had rushed to Kedarnath after the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and witnessed the destruction and pain. He added that an inner voice told him that Kedarnath would rise again after the 2013 devastation. Watch here

Virat Kohli quips after winning first toss in 7 T20Is for India

It had to be his birthday for Virat Kohli to finally get back to winning ways… well, as far as the coin toss is concerned. Celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, India captain Kohli broke a six-toss losing streak in T20Is to finally be on the right side of the coin, as they say, and opted to bat against Scotland in their Super 12 must-win match at the Dubai International Stadium. Read more…

Eternals movie review: Hey, at least it’s not as bad as Black Widow!

Chloe Zhao’s Oscar follow-up, Eternals, gets so much wrong, it becomes a task to keep up even after a short while. While it does often diverge from the Marvel formula, it’s rarely for the better — be it the forced, utterly awkward sex scene or the feeble attempts to impress the ever-growing desi audience. No amount of an affable Ibu Hatela can make up for the number of poor choices made. Read more…

How to know if your child has ADHD

One of the common complaints of parents is that their child is not attentive enough or doesn't sit at one place. While inattentiveness and not following instructions may be a temporary phase for most children which they would outgrow after a certain age, children with ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) continue to struggle at home, school and social situations as they have shorter attention spans, make careless mistakes, are impatient with tasks that is time consuming, unable to listen to instructions, and face problems with organizing tasks. Read more…