'We should have played the 1st game on my birthday': Virat Kohli quips after winning first toss in 7 T20Is for India

It had to be his birthday for Virat Kohli to finally get back to winning ways… well, as far as the coin toss is concerned. Celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, India captain Kohli broke a six-toss losing streak in T20Is to finally be on the right side of the coin, as they say, and opted to bat against Scotland in their Super 12 must-win match at the Dubai International Stadium.

"We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down convincingly if the situation allows us to. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles)," Kohli said with a smile.

Prior to this game, Kohli had lost the toss six times in a row in T20Is. Since 2020, he had led India in 18 matches in the format and won the toss on six occasions. Across formats since 2020, this is Kohli's 42nd game as captain. India won the toss only 11 times - 6 in T20Is, 2 in ODIs and thrice in Tests.

Kohli's India made one change from their match against Afghanistan, with Varun Chakravarthy coming in for Shardul Thakur. This means that India have opted for three spinners and two pacers against Scotland, a theory many believed would benefit them, especially with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the other two spinners and Jasprit Bumrah and Shami bowling fast.

"The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people and people have done that over the years as well. Shardul makes way for Varun. He is back fit, so he will be our third spinner," Kohli informed about his team.