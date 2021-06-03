News updates from HT: India's domestic air traffic went down by 65-67% in May and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm on Thursday (June 3, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s domestic air passenger traffic down by 65-67% from April to May: Icra

As the number of Covid-19 infections rose, domestic passenger traffic for the Indian aviation sector crashed to around 1.9 to 2 million in May this year from around 5.73 million in April, revealed rating agency Icra.

PM Modi holds interactive session with students, days after cancelling Class 12 exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conducted a surprise interactive session with the students during a virtual meeting of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The meeting was organised by the Union education ministry days after the decision to cancel Class 12 board examinations.

Delhi records 487 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths; positivity rate below 1%

Delhi recorded 487 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the cumulative infection tally in the national capital to 1,427,926, according to the state government's health bulletin. The death toll in the national capital rose to 24,447 after 45 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. Thursday's numbers mark a further decline from the 576 cases recorded a day ago.

Indian Navy approaches defence ministry for Predator drone acquisition

The Indian Navy is set to approach the defence ministry for the acquisition of 30 Predator armed drones from the US for the three services to counter the challenge posed by Chinese Wing Loong II drone with precision strike capabilities. The Chinese weaponized drone has been acquired by Pakistan and has plans to jointly produce the same with parent manufacturer Chengdu Aircraft Corporation.

WATCH: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked by Mumbai Police for heading out amid lockdown

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked for allegedly violating Covid restrictions. As per Mumbai police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade. Tiger and Disha could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of home after 2 pm. Following the incident, Mumbai Police took a dig at the actors in a tweet. Mumbai Police urged citizens to remain indoors & ‘avoid unnecessary Heropanti’. Watch here

Trending! This game lets you murder your husband and cover it up

Video games, whether on the console or on your hand-held devices like a smartphone or a Nintendo Switch, let you virtually do a lot of things. Ride dragons, shoot zombies, build townships, battle giants. And all that is simply fantastic. But if you can turn one of our deepest desires into a game and let us play it out so as we don't do it in real life, maybe, you have our vote. And our money.

WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara's lack of runs a matter of concern for Team India

Virat Kohli is a captain who loves to back his players to the hilt. One man who, not just Kohli but even, fans and pundits consider one of the team's strongest links in Test cricket is Cheteshwar Pujara. India's number 3 batsman has been the rock in a batting line-up full of stroke makers.