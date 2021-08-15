News updates from HT: India safeguards diplomats, citizens in Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban fighters enter Kabul, India moves to safeguard diplomats, citizens

As Taliban fighters began entering Kabul on Sunday afternoon as part of their lightning blitz against the government-controlled areas, Indian authorities scrambled to ensure the safety of hundreds of diplomats and citizens still in Afghanistan. Read More

‘40% of armed Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra region are women’

The representation of women among Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra has risen to around 40% and several of them are commanders of various units of the banned ultras and are often involved in clashes with security personnel, said a senior Chhattisgarh police officer. Read More

2 arrested for posting facebook video threatening violence in JNU on I-Day

Delhi Police said it had apprehended two people accused of threatening to cause violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Independence Day, following a complaint by JNU students’ union on Sunday morning. Read More

Stuart Broad takes a dig at India after Bumrah peppers Anderson with barrage of bouncers on Day 3 of Lord's Test

The duel between Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England on Saturday proved to be an exciting contest. Read More

Alia Bhatt lauds Sidharth Malhotra for his performance in Shershaah: 'You were too special'

Alia Bhatt showered her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra with praises for his performance in Shershaah. Read More

Iranian girl uses santoor to play beautiful rendition of Jana Gana Mana. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so amazing that they can give you goosebumps. Read More

Ola Electric scooter S1 launched at ₹1 lakh: Range, features, specs revealed

Ola Electric scooter S1 has been officially launched in the country at a starting and introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Read More

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to quickly progress and rank up in the game on BGMI

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular battle royale game that is well known for allowing players who do not have the latest high-level specs to play PUBG Mobile. Read More

