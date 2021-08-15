Iranian girl uses santoor to play beautiful rendition of Jana Gana Mana. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so amazing that they can give you goosebumps. This video showcasing an Iranian girl celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem using santoor is one such video. There is a chance that her skillful rendition of Jana Gana Mana will make you want to watch the video on loop.

The girl named Tara Ghahremani shared the video on her Instagram page. Besides wishing a “Happy Independence Day” to the citizens of the country, she also shared her experience about travelling to India. “Enjoyed traveling to #India and enjoyed how people there, are kind, diligent, pleased and happy. They were unparalleled in hospitality. Thanks to @gcpawards for inviting me to India and making all these good memories,” she wrote.

The video opens with her saying “Namaste, wishing my Indian friends a happy 75th Independence Day with best regards from Iran.” She then goes on to give the melodious performance.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Her video, since being shared about two hours ago, has gathered nearly 4,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared love-filled comments to appreciate her gesture.

“Incredible!! Thanks for wonderful treat on Independence Day!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” expressed another. A few also shared heart emoticons to express themselves.

What are your thoughts on the video?

