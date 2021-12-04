Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Jammu's border villagers in favour of Indo-Pak truce deal, and all the latest news

Indian Army soldiers keeping a strict vigil along the Line of Control.(PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Jammu’s border villagers say they want Indo-Pak truce deal to continue

The villagers in more than 400 Indian villages along the 300 km long Line of Control (LoC) and 198 km long International Border in five districts of the Jammu region are leading a normal life since February 25 when India and Pakistan renewed their truce deal to bring an end to the intense shelling. Read more

Cyclone Jawad weakened into deep depression, lies 330km of Odisha’s Puri: IMD

Cyclone Jawad has weakened into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the weather department said that the deep depression currently lies near Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, and Odisha’s Gopalpur, Paradip and Puri. Read more

India, Russia expected to sign agreements in defence, trade, energy during annual summit

India and Russia are putting the finishing touches to agreements in defence, trade, space, technology and energy that are expected to be signed during the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on December 6. Read more

IND vs NZ: ‘I felt a bit of pressure. So I had just one plan’: Siraj reveals how he tried to deny Ajaz his 10th wicket

New Zealand pacer Ajaz Patel on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium, became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to bag all 10 wickets in a single innings. Read more

This is the most used emoji of 2021. Can you guess which one?

Sending emojis while communicating with others or simply sharing posts on social media platforms has turned into an inseparable part of life for many. Read more

 

india news
