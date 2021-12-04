IND vs NZ: ‘I felt a bit of pressure. So I had just one plan’: Siraj reveals how he tried to deny Ajaz his 10th wicket

New Zealand pacer Ajaz Patel on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium, became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to bag all 10 wickets in a single innings. His 10th scalp was India's Mohammed Siraj, who later revealed how he planned on attempting to deny him the historic feat.

Patel couldn't have chosen a more fitting venue and city to bag the rare milestone because the left-arm spinner was born in Mumbai and only moved to NZ at the age of 7.

The moment arrived in the 110th over of the first innings when Siraj's mistimed hoick was caught by Rachin Ravindra near mid-on. Siraj, while addressing the press conference at the end of the day, stated that his plan was to put as much pressure as he could.

“Since Ajaz had bowled so well, I also felt a little bit of pressure. The way he bowled was extraordinary. So I had just one plan - to put as much pressure on him as possible but unfortunately, I got out,” said Siraj.

Hyderabad-born Siraj may have been disappointed with himself at that time but he was sure to make up for with the ball. Charging in with the new ball, Siraj ran through the Kiwis top-order, chipping away with three quick wickets to leave them reeling at 17/3.

His carnage began at the expense of opener Will Young, who was caught by Virat Kohli on 4. His next victim was Tom Latham on 10 before delivering a “dream ball” to Ross Taylor and send him packing on 1.

Batting first, India posted 325, courtesy of Mayank Agarwal's 150. In response, they bundled the Black Caps out for 62, with Ashwin bagging four wickets. Eventually, Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) and Agarwal (38*) took India to 69/0 at Stumps, with the lead climbing to 332.