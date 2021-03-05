News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Kanyakumari bypoll and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Will enthuse party cadres': Karti Chidambaram again wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Kanyakumari bypoll

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has filed an application before the party's state election committee, requesting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be named as candidate for the by-polls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. Read more

Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey

Maharashtra’s economy is expected to register an 8% negative growth in 2020-21, with industry and services sector being worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Andhra observes bandh against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Andhra Pradesh observed a complete shutdown on Friday in protest against the proposed privatisation of Central government public sector undertaking Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Read more

Elite commando injured in landmine blast by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

A commando of Maharashtra's elite C-60 anti-Maoist squad was injured in an encounter with the armed insurgents near Bhamragarh in south Gadchiroli, bordering Chhattisgarh, some 350 kms from Nagpur on Friday, said officials. Read more

India vs England: With Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, James Anderson joins Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath in elite list

The right-arm fast bowler has been an integral part of the team's Test set-up since making his debut back in 2003, and now, at the age of 38, he still manages to rattle some of the best batting line-ups in the world. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Aparna Purohit only Indians on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment'

Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's head of India originals, Aparna Purohit, have been named in Variety's list of 'women who made an impact in global entertainment'. Read more

Apple's Find My will alert users of unknown trackers ‘moving with you’

Apple’s very capable device tracking application Find My, could now be gaining a new feature that can help you stop a stalker, family member or possessive partner from using a simple tracking device to keep tabs on you and your location, according to reports. Read more

Honda launches self-drive car in this country, is the world's most advanced

Honda has launched the world's most-advanced self-driving car in Japan with an early batch of 100 units hitting the country's roads. Read more

Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

Self-love is the best love, we have heard that a lot and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is also making a strong case for it in her recent Instagram post. Read more