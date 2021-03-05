IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: With Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, James Anderson joins Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath in elite list
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
cricket

India vs England: With Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, James Anderson joins Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath in elite list

India vs England: On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST

England pacer James Anderson continues to defy his age. The right-arm fast bowler has been an integral part of the team's Test set-up since making his debut back in 2003, and now, at the age of 38, he still manages to rattle some of the best batting line-ups in the world.


On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch. It was Anderson's 2nd wicket in the match, with the dismissal of Shubman Gill for 0 being his first one.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

With Rahane's wicket, Anderson took his total tally of international wickets to 900. The seamer has taken 613 Test wickets now, along with 269 ODI wickets and 18 T20I wickets. Doing so, he became only the third fast bowler after Australia's Glenn McGrath and Pakistan's Wasim Akram to reach the mark.

Here is a list of bowlers with most international wickets:

Muralitharan 1,347

Shane Warne 1,001

Anil Kumble 956

Glenn McGrath 949

Wasim Akram 916

James Anderson 900*

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman praised James Anderson for his bowling performance in the 4th Test. "This is the best I have seen James Anderson bowl in Indian conditions. We saw the magic spell with the old ball in Chennai. A fantastic effort from him in Ahmedabad," Laxman said on Star Sports during Lunch break on Day 2.

"The execution of those plans. The first spell, he bowled to Rohit Sharma, he was inswinging it, and then he started taking it away from the right-handers. Very similar to Ajinkya Rahane. He got the ball to dart back and then from the same length, he got the ball to leave Rahane. That's what you expect from someone who has taken 600 Test wickets," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
cricket

Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
cricket

With Rahane's wicket, Anderson joins Akram, McGrath in elite list

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
India vs England: On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
cricket

For the first time since 2014, Virat Kohli registers two ducks in a series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
"He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
cricket

'He won the battle': Swann lauds Stokes for getting Kohli's wicket for 0

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:57 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking during the Lunch break on Star Sports, former England spinner Graeme Swann praised Stokes for the delivery and said that he won the battle against Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
cricket

4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Ben Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test: Nasser Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
cricket

'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the 21-year-old Shubman Gill is just going through a "bad patch" and added that he might be feeling the weight of the expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
cricket

4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India 153/6 at tea, trail England by 52 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. They have lost six wickets in their first innings. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
cricket

'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Watson spent eight seasons with RR, the inaugural IPL champions before jumping ships to RCB, whom he played for in 2015 and 2016 under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
cricket

No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP