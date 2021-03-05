IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

  • Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and reminded her fans to love themselves. She also spoke about the simple changes that she has made, in an attempt to live a more sustainable life, which have made a large difference.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:31 PM IST

Self-love is the best love, we have heard that a lot and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is also making a strong case for it in her recent Instagram post. Both, Ankita and her husband Milind Soman are known for their holistic way of living and are famous for urging fans to take care of their physical and mental health.

Ankita's recent post shows the marathon runner sitting atop a hill, braving the chilly weather in a pink puffer jacket while enjoying a beautiful sunset. She shared the gorgeous image with the caption, "Love everything without forgetting to love yourself #throwback to a beautiful moment with the sun in the mountains. Nature has all the answers. We just have to learn to listen. Let’s keep this beauty going, let’s take as many green/sustainable steps as we can. (sic)."

She also wrote about the small changes that she has made in her life that have in return made a big difference. She wrote, "Because the simplest things make a big difference. 2 basic things I have inculcated in my life are- Carry my own cloth bag when I go out shopping and carry my own bottle of water. Share the thing you changed or will change for a greener earth?"

Ankita's post garnered a lot of attention from her followers. Even her husband Milind Soman loved the ideas, which he showed by liking the post. Her followers took to the comments section to write about the changes that they have made in their daily lives. These changes ranged from using menstrual cups to metal straws and everything in-between. Have a look:

Comments on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Comments on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Comments on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Comments on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are couple goals. The two keep showering each other with love on social media and make their fans go awww. They got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman ankita konwar love tips sustainable living
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Women's Day | Freedom is being bold: Hopeful voices of women around the world

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Women's Day 2021: Started as a way to call attention to the need for equal rights and promote women's suffrage, this year's celebration has the theme "Choose to Challenge".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and reminded her fans to love themselves. She also spoke about the simple changes that she has made, in an attempt to live a more sustainable life, which have made a large difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysian artist Wani Ardy poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Picture taken March 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
Malaysian artist Wani Ardy poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Picture taken March 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
relationships

Born without a womb, Malaysia artist Wani Ardy sparks sexual health conversation

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
It wasn't until her 20s that Wani finally learned that her rare condition had a name - Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH) - when internal sex organs such as the womb or the vagina are either absent or underdeveloped at birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a critical need for housing for older LGBT+ people, said Anna Kear, chief executive of Tonic Housing, as many say it would be "terrifying" to live in a predominantly straight home where other residents did not accept them.(Unsplash)
There is a critical need for housing for older LGBT+ people, said Anna Kear, chief executive of Tonic Housing, as many say it would be "terrifying" to live in a predominantly straight home where other residents did not accept them.(Unsplash)
relationships

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Britain's first LGBT+ retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of older people who do not want to be forced back in the closet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Be happy with self

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Recently Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, which made it clear how loneliness has become a global issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab of the game
Screengrab of the game
relationships

Harry Potter game features trans characters after Rowling's transphobic comments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Warmer tone in college syllabi makes students more likely to ask for help: Study

ANI, Oregon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Conversely, when a syllabus is written in a more cold, detached tone, students are less likely to reach out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Layperson can reduce pregnant women's depression as well as a professional

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST
One in five women will develop postpartum depression, and both mother and child are adversely affected by postpartum depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender equality has improved in India, says new study

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan(Instagram/minimathur)
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan(Instagram/minimathur)
relationships

Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Mini Mathur shares romantic mushy ‘wild candid’ pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary with Kabir Khan, spills the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes to amp up our romance game this Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim Kardashian sites irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce from Kanye

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:01 AM IST
New details from the divorce of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and renowned rapper Kanye West have surfaced. The two stars who have been married for almost seven years have a prenup, which will help them avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For those struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day. (HT illustration: Jayachandran)
For those struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day. (HT illustration: Jayachandran)
relationships

How pandemic redefined happiness

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:39 PM IST
If you are happy and you know it…it’s probably because the past months have made you re-examine what really brings joy, and what was just superfluous noise
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vote closely followed party lines, with only three Republican lawmakers supporting the bill.(Unsplash)
The vote closely followed party lines, with only three Republican lawmakers supporting the bill.(Unsplash)
relationships

LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:47 PM IST
LGBT+ Americans moved a step closer to winning legal protection from discrimination on Thursday as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a key civil rights bill backed by President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government in response to a similar petition filed earlier has said that there is no provision in the SMA under which two women can be married, and it would be willing to abide by the court's direction.(Pixabay)
The Delhi government in response to a similar petition filed earlier has said that there is no provision in the SMA under which two women can be married, and it would be willing to abide by the court's direction.(Pixabay)
relationships

Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Four more people belonging to the gay and lesbian community urged the Delhi High Court on Thursday to declare that marriages between any two persons irrespective of their sex be solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP