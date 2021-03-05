Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees
- Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and reminded her fans to love themselves. She also spoke about the simple changes that she has made, in an attempt to live a more sustainable life, which have made a large difference.
Self-love is the best love, we have heard that a lot and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is also making a strong case for it in her recent Instagram post. Both, Ankita and her husband Milind Soman are known for their holistic way of living and are famous for urging fans to take care of their physical and mental health.
Ankita's recent post shows the marathon runner sitting atop a hill, braving the chilly weather in a pink puffer jacket while enjoying a beautiful sunset. She shared the gorgeous image with the caption, "Love everything without forgetting to love yourself #throwback to a beautiful moment with the sun in the mountains. Nature has all the answers. We just have to learn to listen. Let’s keep this beauty going, let’s take as many green/sustainable steps as we can. (sic)."
She also wrote about the small changes that she has made in her life that have in return made a big difference. She wrote, "Because the simplest things make a big difference. 2 basic things I have inculcated in my life are- Carry my own cloth bag when I go out shopping and carry my own bottle of water. Share the thing you changed or will change for a greener earth?"
Ankita's post garnered a lot of attention from her followers. Even her husband Milind Soman loved the ideas, which he showed by liking the post. Her followers took to the comments section to write about the changes that they have made in their daily lives. These changes ranged from using menstrual cups to metal straws and everything in-between. Have a look:
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are couple goals. The two keep showering each other with love on social media and make their fans go awww. They got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day | Freedom is being bold: Hopeful voices of women around the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees
- Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and reminded her fans to love themselves. She also spoke about the simple changes that she has made, in an attempt to live a more sustainable life, which have made a large difference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Born without a womb, Malaysia artist Wani Ardy sparks sexual health conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be happy with self
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry Potter game features trans characters after Rowling's transphobic comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer tone in college syllabi makes students more likely to ask for help: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Layperson can reduce pregnant women's depression as well as a professional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender equality has improved in India, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan
- Mini Mathur shares romantic mushy ‘wild candid’ pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary with Kabir Khan, spills the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes to amp up our romance game this Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian sites irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce from Kanye
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics
- Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How pandemic redefined happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox