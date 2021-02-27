IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics

  • Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are truly couple goals. The fitness enthusiasts often share their exercise posts with some of the most exotic locations in the world as the backdrop. The marathon runners are each other's biggest cheerleaders and often showcase adorable public display of affection while gushing about each other.

Millind and Ankita recently completed seven years together, yet, Ankita feels like it has just been a moment. The 29-year-old recently took to Instagram to wish Milind on their anniversary. She went down the memory lane and posted some heartwarming images of them together from their adventures and shared a loved-up caption.

"7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments Thank you my love, for being you #blessed (sic)," it read. The post had some images from their recent adventures and some snips from a few years back. The supermodel also took to the comments section and wrote, "Miss you so much (sic)."

Milind Somans comment on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Milind Somans comment on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)

That was not all, Milind, who is currently not with Ankita, sent her a few roses on the special occasion. Ankita posted an image of the flowers on her Instagram stories along with the text, "Thank you Milind Soman for the roses, miss you."

Milind Soman sends roses to Ankita Konwar on their 7 year anniversary(Instagram story/milindrunning)
Milind Soman sends roses to Ankita Konwar on their 7 year anniversary(Instagram story/milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who have been together for seven years, tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug with only their close friends and family in attendance. Later that year, on July 11, Ankita got her dream wedding in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The two exchanged vows in the presence of their families while standing in front of a waterfall, barefoot.

For the wedding, Ankita wore a white dress and looked absolutely dreamy. She teamed the dress with a white floral tiara and carried a bouquet.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman ankita konwar wedding anniversary celebrity couple
Close
For those struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day. (HT illustration: Jayachandran)
For those struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day. (HT illustration: Jayachandran)
relationships

How pandemic redefined happiness

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:39 PM IST
If you are happy and you know it…it’s probably because the past months have made you re-examine what really brings joy, and what was just superfluous noise
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vote closely followed party lines, with only three Republican lawmakers supporting the bill.(Unsplash)
The vote closely followed party lines, with only three Republican lawmakers supporting the bill.(Unsplash)
relationships

LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:47 PM IST
LGBT+ Americans moved a step closer to winning legal protection from discrimination on Thursday as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a key civil rights bill backed by President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government in response to a similar petition filed earlier has said that there is no provision in the SMA under which two women can be married, and it would be willing to abide by the court's direction.(Pixabay)
The Delhi government in response to a similar petition filed earlier has said that there is no provision in the SMA under which two women can be married, and it would be willing to abide by the court's direction.(Pixabay)
relationships

Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Four more people belonging to the gay and lesbian community urged the Delhi High Court on Thursday to declare that marriages between any two persons irrespective of their sex be solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pawri meme is slowly finding its way to many pawri invites in the Capital.
The pawri meme is slowly finding its way to many pawri invites in the Capital.
relationships

Pawri Dilli me ho rai hai: Viral meme reference makes it to wedding invites!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are choosing to use viral memes and pandemic references to create informal, fun wedding invites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

With LGBT members trapped home, homophobia soared in Israel amid Covid lockdowns

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Hatred ruins the lives of thousands of LGBTQs who are asking to live their life with dignity and safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
relationships

Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:13 AM IST
In its annual report, the World Bank warns of Covid-19 pandemic reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having just 76% of men’s legal rights in their economic opportunities like travel, disadvantages in parenting and retirement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik(Instagram)
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik(Instagram)
relationships

Post Bigg Boss, winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew marriage vows

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik admitted that she and husband Abhinav Shukla were having marital problems, but doing the reality show helped them, saying, "We are going to renew our marriage vows."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
relationships

Be cautious when entering into a relationship

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:48 PM IST
When we go out to meet a partner for a date, the eternal question that goes on in our mind is whether he is into us or not? Age old wisdom believes that one’s behavior is the telltale sign of someone’s true nature and words are fleeting. Actions always speak louder than words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads(Twitter/Complex)
Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads(Twitter/Complex)
relationships

Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Less than a week after making their romance official on Instagram, American musician Travis Barker shares a love note he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one(Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one(Instagram/arjunkapoor)
relationships

Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time. Read on
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the People magazine, the 'Graveyard' singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to her Instagram handle and posted several snapshots which included a sunny bikini baby bump picture.(Instagram )
According to the People magazine, the 'Graveyard' singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to her Instagram handle and posted several snapshots which included a sunny bikini baby bump picture.(Instagram )
relationships

Halsey reveals pregnancy has entirely leveled her gender perception

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:35 PM IST
American singer and songwriter, Halsey, who is currently expecting her first child, recently got candid and revealed how pregnancy makes her feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
relationships

Chrissy Teigen honours son on what would have been his due date: Thinking of you

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Dia Mirza, who got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, thanked the woman priest Sheela Atta for officiating her wedding, on social media.
Actor Dia Mirza, who got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, thanked the woman priest Sheela Atta for officiating her wedding, on social media.
relationships

Weddings encourage equality, break stereotypes: Female priest, no kanyadan

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza’s recent wedding has brought back the focus on the brave, bold and unconventional move to get marriages officiated by female priests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Princess Eugenie reveals newborn son's name(Instagram/ princesseugenie)
Princess Eugenie reveals newborn son's name(Instagram/ princesseugenie)
relationships

Princess Eugenie shares newborn son's name, pays loving tribute to Prince Philip

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9 and she recently revealed that she has named her baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name is an ode to her grandfather Prince Philip, who is admitted in a hospital at the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian files for a divorce(Instagram/kimkardashian)
Kim Kardashian files for a divorce(Instagram/kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim and Kanye will have a smooth and amicable divorce, says initial report

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • The two mega stars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a prenuptial agreement in place, that is why, Southern California's celebrity divorce attorney Daniel Jaffe feels, "there won’t be any major property issues."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac