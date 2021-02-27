Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are truly couple goals. The fitness enthusiasts often share their exercise posts with some of the most exotic locations in the world as the backdrop. The marathon runners are each other's biggest cheerleaders and often showcase adorable public display of affection while gushing about each other.

Millind and Ankita recently completed seven years together, yet, Ankita feels like it has just been a moment. The 29-year-old recently took to Instagram to wish Milind on their anniversary. She went down the memory lane and posted some heartwarming images of them together from their adventures and shared a loved-up caption.

"7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments Thank you my love, for being you #blessed (sic)," it read. The post had some images from their recent adventures and some snips from a few years back. The supermodel also took to the comments section and wrote, "Miss you so much (sic)."

Milind Somans comment on the post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)

That was not all, Milind, who is currently not with Ankita, sent her a few roses on the special occasion. Ankita posted an image of the flowers on her Instagram stories along with the text, "Thank you Milind Soman for the roses, miss you."

Milind Soman sends roses to Ankita Konwar on their 7 year anniversary(Instagram story/milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who have been together for seven years, tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug with only their close friends and family in attendance. Later that year, on July 11, Ankita got her dream wedding in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The two exchanged vows in the presence of their families while standing in front of a waterfall, barefoot.

For the wedding, Ankita wore a white dress and looked absolutely dreamy. She teamed the dress with a white floral tiara and carried a bouquet.

