Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics
- Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are truly couple goals. The fitness enthusiasts often share their exercise posts with some of the most exotic locations in the world as the backdrop. The marathon runners are each other's biggest cheerleaders and often showcase adorable public display of affection while gushing about each other.
Millind and Ankita recently completed seven years together, yet, Ankita feels like it has just been a moment. The 29-year-old recently took to Instagram to wish Milind on their anniversary. She went down the memory lane and posted some heartwarming images of them together from their adventures and shared a loved-up caption.
"7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments Thank you my love, for being you #blessed (sic)," it read. The post had some images from their recent adventures and some snips from a few years back. The supermodel also took to the comments section and wrote, "Miss you so much (sic)."
That was not all, Milind, who is currently not with Ankita, sent her a few roses on the special occasion. Ankita posted an image of the flowers on her Instagram stories along with the text, "Thank you Milind Soman for the roses, miss you."
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who have been together for seven years, tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug with only their close friends and family in attendance. Later that year, on July 11, Ankita got her dream wedding in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The two exchanged vows in the presence of their families while standing in front of a waterfall, barefoot.
For the wedding, Ankita wore a white dress and looked absolutely dreamy. She teamed the dress with a white floral tiara and carried a bouquet.
Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time. Read on
Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9 and she recently revealed that she has named her baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name is an ode to her grandfather Prince Philip, who is admitted in a hospital at the moment.
The two mega stars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a prenuptial agreement in place, that is why, Southern California's celebrity divorce attorney Daniel Jaffe feels, "there won't be any major property issues."
