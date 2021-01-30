Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions
- Milind Soman shared another fitness post that shows the actor nailing a headstand with the serene backdrop of lush greenery and asked his followers about their New Year's resolution.
If there is one celebrity who doesn’t miss out on an opportunity to talk about fitness and urge his fans to keep exercising, it is Milind Soman. The actor along with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness freak, uses his social media accounts to talk about physical and mental fitness with his followers. That is not all, Milind and Ankita, both, make it a point that they answer fitness related queries of their fans in the comments section of their Instagram accounts.
Milind Soman often shares images of himself working out in the most picturesque locations in the world and writes endearing messages for his fans as the caption. The supermodel’s latest post is also on similar lines. The pictures that we are talking about showed Milind smiling for a selfie with a backdrop of a serene lake. The next picture of the post had the actor doing a headstand without any external support on a living root bridge.
The picture that had the marathon runner dressed in a basic blue T-shirt teamed with a matching pair of pyjamas is from Meghalaya. Milind posted the images with the caption, “#FlashbackFriday headstand on one of the amazing #livingRootBridges in Meghalaya on the 1st of January this year, #google to know more about them !! keep moving and keep exploring is my resolution for 2021, whats yours ? Last year it was pushups everywhere, this year, headstands everywhere (sic).”
What’s A Living Root Bridge?
If you are also wondering what is a living root bridge, let us tell you a little about it. In one of his previous posts, Milind had mentioned that the people who live in the hills can train the roots of the trees to grow in a certain direction to create bridges across streams and these are known as living root bridges.
He had shared an adorable image of himself with Ankita and captioned it, "#throwback to 1st Jan 2021, six days ago, a small trek to the living root bridges at Nongriat, Meghalaya, which must be a wonder of the world !!! The people of these hills train the roots of the trees to grow in a certain direction to create bridges across streams. As long as the tree from which it is formed remains healthy, the roots can naturally grow thick and continue to strengthen the bridge (sic).”
