News updates from HT: M Venkaiah Naidu breakdown over 'acts of sacrilege’ in RS and all the latest news

Anguished Naidu breaks down over ‘acts of sacrilege’ in RS

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday broke down as he expressed “deep anguish” over “acts of sacrilege” by some MPs, a day after Opposition lawmakers protesting against the contentious farm laws stormed the well of the House, sat on its table and even climbed it. Read More

Army helicopter wreckage located 80m inside Ranjit Sagar Dam 9 days after crash

The remains of the army aviation helicopter that crashed into Ranjit Sagar dam in Jammu’s Kathua district with two pilots onboard nine days ago were finally located on Wednesday at a depth of nearly 80 meters. Read More

Kerala high court stays judicial inquiry against ED

The Kerala high court on Wednesday stayed the judicial inquiry ordered by the state government against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its alleged attempt to implicate chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the July 2020 gold smuggling case. Read More

Watching Neeraj Chopra I fell in love with javelin throw: PT Usha

PT Usha remembers watching a teenaged Neeraj Chopra running in, loading up and hurling the javelin inside the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to win the World U-20 Championships in 2016. Read More

Shershaah: Kiara Advani in beige gold metal-work saree exudes glamour with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani has been actively promoting her film Shershaah with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. Read More

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India at ₹6.61 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Read More

Indian Air Force drone crashes in field in Punjab; probe initiated, says report

An Indian Air Force drone reportedly crashed in a field in Punjab. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell in a field in Gurdaspur. Watch

