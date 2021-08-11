Shershaah: Kiara Advani in beige gold metal-work saree exudes glamour with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani has been actively promoting her film Shershaah with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has given us some absolutely stunning looks throughout the film's promotions, and she did the same for a recent event, for which she slipped into a sheer dual-toned georgette saree.

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 11, to post several pictures of Kiara wearing his creation. He shared the image with the caption, "Saree love continues...Beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani STUNS in a Beige Gold metal work saree at the #shershaah promotions."

Exuding glamour and grace, Kiara chose an ombré shaded saree from the designer's Nooraniyat collection. Scroll down to see how she styled the traditional look for Shershaah promotions with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara draped herself in a sheer ombré shaded beige and gold georgette saree for the promotional event. The six yards was replete with silver floral metal-work all over the ensemble.

Even the borders were adorned with metallic sequinned patterns. Silver tassels on the hem of the pallu added a feminine grace to Kiara's look.

Kiara teamed the six yards with the most unique and sexy blouse adorned with metallic sequinned patterns. It featured embellished broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline and a backless detail.

Kiara chose shimmery pink eye shadow, coral pink glossy lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and dewy skin for her glam. She chose minimal accessories with her attire that included gold chandelier drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, a biopic of the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film, which also features Sidharth Malhotra, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.

