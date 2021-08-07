Sidharth Malhotra shares his intense early morning workout in new post, Kiara Advani reacts

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shershaah with his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani. However, his busy schedule never holds him back from packing in a rigorous workout during the day. The actor took to Instagram recently to give a glimpse of his exercise routine in between promotions, and it will motivate you to hit the grind during the weekend.

Sidharth shared a picture of his early morning workout. He did the Battle Rope exercise and flaunted his ripped body in the photo. We are inspired. He chose a green tank top and black shorts with grey trainers for the rigorous routine.

The Ek Villian actor shared the post with the caption, "There will never be time for workouts, you've got to make it happen. #EarlyMorningWorkouts #InbetweenPromotions #Shershaah #SidFit."

For the uninitiated, battle rope exercises may seem intimidating, but they are a simple workout tool that trains the muscles in the upper back, arms, abs, back, and glutes. They also help in burning fat in our bodies.

After Sidharth posted the picture, it received more than 2 lakh likes and several comments. His rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani, and few other Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff hearted the post.

Meanwhile, in Shershaah, the actor will share the screen with Kiara Advani for the first time ever. Sidharth is essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the war drama, whereas Kiara is portraying the role of his fiancee, Dimple Cheema. Captain Vikram Batra, of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, died while rescuing a fellow officer in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub-sector. He was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140.

Shershaah was originally slated for a 2020 theatrical release but was pushed because of the pandemic. It will arrive on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Independence Day weekend.

