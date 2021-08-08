Kiara Advani in 79k bralette and skirt set promotes Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been actively promoting their upcoming film Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The stars, rumoured to be dating, got together recently for another promotional event. They both donned voguish and elegant traditional looks for a glorious shoot, and we are swooning.

Kiara Advani shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram account revealing her look in a neo-ethnic bralette and skirt set. She also shared photos with Sidharth Malhotra, and the two gave us major goals.

While Kiara chose a stunning black and white embroidered outfit from designer JJ Valaya's label, Sidharth wore a pinstripe suit from Khanijo teamed with a black kurta and bandhani scarf from Tyagi Akshay and Countrymade. Scroll down to see their full looks.

Kiara stole our hearts in an embellished black bralette that featured a plunging V neckline. The sleeveless piece had sequinned embroidery, side zip closure, backless detail tied together with a tassel-adorned dori, and a black and white pattern on the hem.

The Kabir Singh actor teamed the blouse with a JJ Valaya signature black-and-white print chevron skirt. It featured a pleated ghera and gold patti border on the hem.

Kiara's look came together with a signature Valaya belt adorned with a gold logo buckle.

Keen on adding Kiara's look to your wardrobe? Well, we have the details for you. The bralette and skirt set is worth ₹79,500.

Kiara accessorised her outfit with traditional gold and black jhumkis, a statement ring, and a gold hair clip adorned on her sleek braided hairdo. Glowing skin, glossy nude lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, fuller eyebrows, a dainty bindi, blushed cheeks and highlighted features completed her glam.

Sidharth complemented Kiara, his lady love in Shershaah, in a suave ensemble. He chose a pinstriped double-breasted blazer and pants and teamed it with a black button-down kurta and a bandhani scarf.

The actor rounded off the look with an Indian flag pin and black Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

