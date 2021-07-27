Boss Lady Kiara Advani pulls off a bold look in tangerine pantsuit for Shershaah promotions

Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may be back from Kargil after launching the trailer of their film, but the pictures of the two stars are still creating a buzz online. The Shershaah team had unveiled the trailer one day before Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kiara rolled out one noteworthy look after the other for her visit to Kargil, from sheer embellished floral saree to the recent tangerine pantsuit.

Kiara's stylist Eka Lakhani took to Instagram on Monday (July 26) to share pictures of the actor dressed in a tailored pantsuit. She posted the photos with the caption, "This girl is on [fire]." And, we agree.

The 28-year-old channelled her inner boss lady to pull off the bold look, and we love it. The tangerine suit set is from the shelves of designer Sonaakshi Raaj Merani's label. It featured a chic blazer with a fabric belt teamed with pants.

The Kabir Singh actor wore a notch-lapelled full sleeve blazer that had a plunging neckline. It showed off her beautiful neck and the accessories that she donned with the outfit. The blazer came with double pockets and an exaggerated fabric bow to cinch in at the waist.

Kiara teamed the blazer with tangerine-coloured high-waist pants and nailed monotone fashion in it. She wore hot pink strappy pumps, statement rings and a dainty gold chain with charms to accessorise her look.

The striking bold orange palette and the exaggerated bow that cinched her blazer at the waist, adding a romantic touch to the statement-making attire, made this ensemble an unmissable look and garnered praises from fashion critics.

A middle-parted sleek ponytail, on-fleek eyebrows, nude lip shade, sharp contour, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off her glam.

Kiara and Sidharth's film Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

